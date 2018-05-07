No explanation for withdrawal of assault case against Manana
A 53-year-old domestic worker formally employed by Mduduzi Manana opened a case at the Douglasdale Police Station, accusing him of pushing her down the stairs.
JOHANNESBURG - There's still no explanation for the sudden withdrawal of an assault case against former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana.
A 53-year-old domestic worker formally employed by Manana opened a case at the Douglasdale Police Station on Sunday night, accusing him of pushing her down the stairs.
Manana's former domestic worker handed in a two-page statement at the police station.
In the statement, she says she opened the door of her employer's Fourways house for a visitor without his permission.
He apparently told her not to open his gate to anyone without his knowledge, saying he lived in “a political house”.
The 53-year-old woman then accused Manana of being xenophobic, contending she had no rights in his house and that he threatened to deport her back to Zimbabwe with the help of his connections.
She claimed he intimidated her and kicked her out of his house while threatening to withhold her salary.
Police have only confirmed that the case was withdrawn but could not give any reason for the decision.
Neither Manana nor his domestic worker have been available for comment.
The politician was recently found guilty of assaulting three women in an attack caught on camera at a Fourways nightclub last year.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
