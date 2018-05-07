No end in sight to national bus strike as unions, employers discuss new offer
Transport union Satawu says that unions and employers are currently discussing a new offer.
CAPE TOWN - A new offer is on the table in a bid to end the nationwide bus strike.
The strike, which started on 18 April, has crippled the transport system across the country.
With the bus strike entering its fourth week hundreds of thousands of commuters will be left stranded again on Monday.
Satawu spokesperson Zanela Sabela says that the bargaining council and the CCMA have put a proposal on the table for the unions to consider.
"The offer is 8.5% for the first year and 8.25% for the second year.”
Sabela says that the issue of night shift allowances, dual driver and insourcing have been referred to a special task team under the CCMA.
Unions will revert back to the employers and bargaining council when an agreement has been reached.
