Neilson: Proposed water tariff hike not set in stone

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's deputy mayor Ian Nielson has emphasised that a proposed more than 50% increase for water use isn't set in stone.

Nielson has explained that under level 6 restrictions there will possibly be an increase from R26 to R40 per kiloliter for the first six kilolitres a month.

This boils down to over 50%.

"We are relooking at this situation, we are looking at rephasing some of the work in the Water Department so that we can bring down that overall requirement of 27% and then we're focusing very strongly on whatever saving we can achieve to bring down that particular tarrif."

The often quoted 26.9% proposed hike in water tariff in the city's draft budget only applies to the use of non-potable water.

