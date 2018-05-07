Neilson: Proposed water tariff hike not set in stone
Cape Town deputy Mayor Ian Nielson has explained that under level 6 restrictions there will possibly be an increase from R26 to R40 per kiloliter for the first six kilolitres a month.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's deputy mayor Ian Nielson has emphasised that a proposed more than 50% increase for water use isn't set in stone.
Nielson has explained that under level 6 restrictions there will possibly be an increase from R26 to R40 per kiloliter for the first six kilolitres a month.
This boils down to over 50%.
"We are relooking at this situation, we are looking at rephasing some of the work in the Water Department so that we can bring down that overall requirement of 27% and then we're focusing very strongly on whatever saving we can achieve to bring down that particular tarrif."
The often quoted 26.9% proposed hike in water tariff in the city's draft budget only applies to the use of non-potable water.
LISTEN: CT deputy mayor explains massive proposed water tariff hike
