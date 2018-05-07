Motorists warned of R60 road closure after shooting

Police are currently on scene at the R60 between Overhex and Worcester following a shooting.

CAPE TOWN - The R60 road has been closed between Overhex and Worcester as a result of a shooting incident.

Police are currently on scene.

The road has been closed to traffic as a result.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said: “A shooting incident took place. Apparently, police are busy there with a taxi and shots were fired at the police. The road has been closed. We urge motorists to use Grey Street in De Doorns to get back onto the R60.”

