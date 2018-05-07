More details expected in Moyane's court challenge over Sars suspension

The embattled tax boss is claiming that his removal at the revenue services was irrational and predetermined.

JOHANNESBURG - More details are expected to emerge this week on suspended Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane's court battle with President Cyril Ramaphosa over his suspension.

Last week, the Presidency served Moyane with disciplinary charges, which relate to allegations of misconduct in violation to his duties and responsibilities in terms of the SA Revenue Service and the Public Finance Management Act.

According to the Sunday Times, Tom Moyane is gearing up for a legal battle, challenging the disciplinary charges brought against him by President Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa suspended Moyane in March, saying that developments under his leadership resulted in the deterioration of public confidence in Sars.

It is being reported that the court case against Ramaphosa is being brought on the grounds that there was already a predetermined outcome to fire the suspended tax boss from his R3.6 million per annum job.

Moyane claims that during a meeting with the president at his private home earlier this year, Ramaphosa apparently shouted at him and questioned him about a VAT refund paid by Sars to a Gupta-linked company.

Moyane's lawyer Eric Mabuza has reportedly questioned as curious that the president could have arrived to a rational decision in a meeting that apparently lasted for about 30 minutes.