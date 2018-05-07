Minister urges more support for sport at township, rural schools

She was speaking at the official handing over of the Eminent Persons Group Report on Transformation in Sport in Pretoria on Monday.

PRETORIA - Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa says greater support needs to be given to township and rural schools if transformation in sport is to be achieved.

The report looks at the transformation targets set by the various federations and whether they’ve been achieved.

Xasa says federations must help establish an effective school sport system.

“A special focus must be given to township and rural schools to the establishment of new community-based sport structures at a district level.”

She says schools can be used to draw and unearth talent.

“The ultimate source of sports, human capital, will be the definite platform in which to transform South African sport.”

The Sport Transformation Report revealed most federations are achieving their goals.

