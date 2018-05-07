Mduduzi Manana facing fresh assault allegations
Eyewitness News has seen the statement which the domestic worker made at the police station on Sunday night, detailing how Manana allegedly assaulted her.
JOHANNESBURG - Former deputy High Education Minister Mduduzi Manana is facing fresh allegations of assault, this time from his former domestic worker.
Police have confirmed that a case of common assault has been opened at the Douglasdale police station but they've declined to confirm the identity of the accused or the victim.
The woman claims that he pushed her down some stairs and then threatened to track her down anywhere she goes.
She says that she now fears for her life.
The woman also accuses him of threatening to deport her to Zimbabwe because he “has connections everywhere”.
The former deputy minister was convicted of assaulting two women at a Johannesburg nightclub last year. That attack was caught on camera.
He paid a R100,000 fine after admitting to the charges.
