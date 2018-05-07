Mcebisi Jonas appointed to MTN board
Jonas’ appointment as independent non-executive director at MTN will commence on 1 June.
JOHANNESBURG - Former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas has been appointed to the MTN board.
Jonas left government last year after he was fired in a late-night Cabinet reshuffle by former president Jacob Zuma.
MTN has also appointed Bajabulile Tshabalala.
MTN says that both Jonas and Tshabalala come with extensive experience, having served on numerous boards in the private and public sectors over many years.
The former Finance Minister was appointed last month by President Cyril Ramaphosa as one of four independent investment envoys to help attract $100 billion in new investment into the country.
Tshabalala currently serves as executive director of consulting and investment firm Barbican Advisory Group.
