Malema to become member of Pan African Parliament

Malema is one of 80 new members of the continental legislature due to be sworn in when it starts its sixth session in Midrand.

PRETORIA - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema will become a member of the Pan African Parliament (PAP) on Monday.

The 255 members of the PAP represent the diversity of lawmakers in the 55 African Union members.

There are five from each country and one of them, at least, has to be a woman.

The PAP itself will elect a new president and four vice presidents after AU commission president Moussa Faki Mahamat has opened the new session.

New MPs are sworn in after elections in a country or to replace those leaving at the end of their constitutional term.