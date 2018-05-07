Malema sworn in as Pan African Parliament member

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Malema sworn in as Pan African Parliament member

Julius Malema says the PAP must play a significant role on the continent.

President of the Pan-African Parliament Roger Nkodo congratulates EFF leader Julius Malema after being sworn in as a member. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter.
President of the Pan-African Parliament Roger Nkodo congratulates EFF leader Julius Malema after being sworn in as a member. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter.
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has swapped his red overall for a smart business suit and tie to be sworn in as a member of the Pan African Parliament (PAP) on Monday.

He replaced his colleague Floyd Shavambu on the 255-member body.

Malema says the PAP must play a significant role on the continent.

“It’s an honour and we think it’s a responsibility that we have to take very seriously.”

He says PAP members must ensure that African leaders are held accountable and they must ensure democracy flourishes in Africa against dictatorship.

He is working on getting legislative teeth for the PAP by confronting those leaders who are blocking this because they are afraid of being called to account.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA