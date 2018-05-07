Mahumapelo fears for his life after assassination plot revealed
Mahumapelo says that the plot involves hiring hitmen who have already been paid R250,000 and have been promised more if they execute their mandate.
JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo says that he fears for his and his family's lives after receiving information of a fresh plot to have him assassinated.
Mahumapelo says that the plot involves hiring hitmen who have already been paid R250,000 and have been promised more if they execute their mandate.
He has opened a case at the Mahikeng Police Station after receiving information of a fresh plot to have him assasinated.
Mahumapelo's spokesperson, Brian Setswambung, says that they are concerned about the premier and his family.
"This is just part of several attempts on his life."
Setswambung says what's even more alarming is that a tombstone that Mahumapelo recently erected for his late mother was found vandalised and damaged last week.
"His family is currently repairing the tombstone he erected last year for his mother."
The Hawks' Tlangelani Rikhotso has confirmed they are investigating the alleged assassination plot.
"At this stage we're busy preparing the case and investigations will kick-off."
Last October, former Mahikeng Local Municipality councillor Eunice Legalatladi was sentenced to five years imprisonment for conspiracy to kill Mahumapelo.
