Mahumapelo clings to power despite Ramaphosa's request to resign

The 'Sunday Times' reported on Sunday that National Council of Province’s Chair Thandi Modise has been tipped to take over from him.

FILE: Premier of the North West Province, Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Premier of the North West Province, Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: GCIS
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - More than four days after North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo was asked to step down, he’s still holding onto his position.

It’s understood Mahumapelo was asked to step down on Thursday last week by the ANC’s top brass.

His imminent axing follows violent protests amid allegations of corruption against him.

The Sunday Times reported on Sunday that National Council of Province’s Chair Thandi Modise has been tipped to take over from him.

The North West premier is seemingly clinging to power despite a request by President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down.

The African National Congress (ANC) in the province says it still hasn’t been informed by the mother body regarding Mahumapelo’s future.

Ramaphosa is expected to use today’s officials meeting to report back on his discussions with the embattled premier.

In the meantime, residents have been asked to remain calm and patient.

