Magashule: ANC will resolve EC leadership dispute

Ace Magashule told supporters of ousted ANC chairperson in the EC and incumbent premier Phumulo Masualle that the party is dealing with their concerns.

JOHANNESBURG - Following a meeting of the African National Congress (ANC)'s top six on Monday, Secretary-General Ace Magashule has given an undertaking that officials will resolve the leadership dispute in the Eastern Cape.

Magashule stepped out of Luthuli House to sign and accept a petition from protesters who are demanding that the provincial ANC leadership elected last year at a chaotic conference be disbanded.

They’ve threatened to disrupt the elections if the ANC ignores them.

The top six meeting also considered the case of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, but no details have yet been divulged.

He accepted a petition from the protesters outlining their demand that the ANC leadership led by Masualle’s political rival Oscar Mabuyane be removed.

Group spokesperson Nomakhaya Ntozini says they are happy the party is willing to listen.

“The national executive committee of the ANC is dealing with this matter as a matter of urgency.”

At the same time, Premier Mahumapelo is yet to hear his fate following the top six meeting.

The ANC national officials discussed the way forward after Mahumapelo refused to resign.

