Magashule: ANC will resolve EC leadership dispute
Ace Magashule told supporters of ousted ANC chairperson in the EC and incumbent premier Phumulo Masualle that the party is dealing with their concerns.
JOHANNESBURG - Following a meeting of the African National Congress (ANC)'s top six on Monday, Secretary-General Ace Magashule has given an undertaking that officials will resolve the leadership dispute in the Eastern Cape.
Magashule stepped out of Luthuli House to sign and accept a petition from protesters who are demanding that the provincial ANC leadership elected last year at a chaotic conference be disbanded.
They’ve threatened to disrupt the elections if the ANC ignores them.
The top six meeting also considered the case of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, but no details have yet been divulged.
Magashule told supporters of ousted ANC chairperson in the Eastern Cape and incumbent premier Phumulo Masualle that the party is dealing with their concerns.
He accepted a petition from the protesters outlining their demand that the ANC leadership led by Masualle’s political rival Oscar Mabuyane be removed.
Group spokesperson Nomakhaya Ntozini says they are happy the party is willing to listen.
“The national executive committee of the ANC is dealing with this matter as a matter of urgency.”
At the same time, Premier Mahumapelo is yet to hear his fate following the top six meeting.
The ANC national officials discussed the way forward after Mahumapelo refused to resign.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa leads ANC top 6 meeting into Mahumapelo’s fate
-
Mahumapelo clings to power despite Ramaphosa's request to resign
-
ANC EC branches want demands met, make threats over 2019 elections
-
Plot to kill NW Premier Supra Mahumapelo uncovered
-
[ANALYSIS] Gauteng ANC marshals its 471 branches to prepare for 2019 election
-
Hawks confirm probe into Supra Mahumapelo ‘assassination plot’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.