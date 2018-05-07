Madikizela: Siqalo residents, Mitchells Plain backyard dwellers will get houses

Officials from the City of Cape Town and Human Settlements, along with community leaders, held a meeting to discuss tensions in the area following protest for better services.

CAPE TOWN - The community of Rondevlei, Highlands and Siqalo will this week set up a standing committee to address all issues and report back to government.

Officials from the City of Cape Town and Human Settlements, along with community leaders, held a meeting to discuss tensions in the area. Last week hundreds of people took to the streets demanding better services.

The MEC for Human Settlements Bonginkosi Madikizela, who chaired the meeting, told members that they will get will get houses. Madikizela says they have identified land for the people of Siqalo and backyard dwellers living in Mitchells Plain. The department will begin with a screening process of residents. It has tasked community leaders to set up a special standing committee to address the way forward.

The community of Siqalo were pleased with the outcome of the meeting. Community member Tamie Moyeki: "I've been staying in Siqalo for almost six years now. I came to Siqalo in 2012 and since then, I've been living here without electricity, without toilets, without water. The City of Cape Town, though, has given us water and toilets but we never had electricity."

Meanwhile, the Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum has called on the City personally interact with the residents and to steer away from committees.

Spokesperson Ashley Pott: "The City of Cape Town must step in, do what they need to do and not depend on the committees that they've suggested to feed them information. They are the leadership, we voted them in, we pay them... they have the knowledge, they have been appointed there."

