[LISTEN] Who killed George Darmanovic?

JOHANNESBURG – Questions around who ordered the hit arise after Jacques Pauw’s source and South African intelligence contract agent George Darmanovic is killed in Serbia.

Darmanovic, who was a contract agent for State Security, was shot twice in the back of the head in New Belgrade on Sunday by two men on a motorcycle.

It’s understood he gave information for the first few chapters of Pauw’s The President's Keepers and was apparently preparing to try and take down some of South Africa's most high profile figures allegedly linked to the underworld.

