[LISTEN] The effects of child porn on victims

JOHANNESBURG - It's every parent's nightmare - discovering your child has been molested at the hands of a family member!

Just last week the Mail & Guardian featured the story of a woman, whose 11-year-old daughter disclosed to her that her uncle had been sexually abusing her and filming the abuse.

Founder and director of Women and Men Against Child Abuse, Miranda Friedman, says child pornography is a form of abuse because it always exists online.

“Children later become aware that they were photographed, and they understand cybercrimes very, very well. Children are very technically savvy. They understand that they will probably never be able to erase it.”

