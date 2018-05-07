[LISTEN] How much is 'too much' when giving your child what they want?

Radio 702 | Creative parenting expert Nikki Bush says children are born and brought up into a consumerist and a materialistic culture and that can be managed with strict parenting.

JOHANNESBURG - Creative parenting expert Nikki Bush says often parents are pushed to keep up with what is regarded as the latest trends.

She says TV and magazines also play a role in how children want to behave and what they want to have to fit in.

