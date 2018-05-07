-
Eastridge CPF concerned about gang shootingsLocal
-
Kristin Davis adopts a son
The 'Sex and the City' star is believed to have added a little boy to her brood.
NEW YORK - Kristin Davis has reportedly adopted another child.
The Sex and the City star is believed to have added a little boy to her brood after she welcomed her daughter Gemma, now seven, into her family via the same process in 2011.
The news was revealed by journalist Marc Malkin via Facebook over the weekend.
He wrote: "Now she's blessed times two! Congrats! (sic)"
The 53-year-old actress has always said adoption was something she was keen to explore - just like her character Charlotte - but she found the whole process quite "terrifying."
She said at the time: "They tell you that when [your child] first comes, you should think of it as babysitting in case the birth mom changes her mind.
"Every state is different, but in [California] it's 48 hours. So you're trying to think that you're a babysitter but that's kind of impossible! When I first got her I would sleep with her on my chest, because when you adopt you're very concerned about bonding."
Davis has also spoken about raising a child from a different race in the past.
She explained: "I am white. I have lived in white privilege. I thought I knew before adopting my daughter that I was in white privilege, that I understood what that meant.
"But until you actually have a child, which is like your heart being outside you, and that heart happens to be in a brown body, and you have people who are actively working against your child, it's hard. It fills me with terror. I always tell her ... that her curls are beautiful, your black skin is beautiful. You're beautiful. You're powerful. You're a goddess."
