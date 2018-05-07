Khaka, Ntozakhe set up Proteas Women's crushing victory over Bangladesh
Proteas Women's bowlers, led by Ayabonga Khaka and Raisibe Ntozakhe set up a nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second Cricket South Africa (CSA) Women’s ODI at Senwes Park on Sunday.
South Africa lead the five-match series 2-0 as it moves venues to Kimberley for the next two matches.
Khaka and Ntozakhe took six wickets between them as South Africa skittled the tourists out for 89 runs in 39.5 overs after captain Rumana Ahmed won the toss and elected to bat first.
Khaka got the visitors' innings off to a nightmare start, accounting for top three batters Sanjida Islam (5), Murshida Khatun (1) and Fargana Hoque (0), reducing the visitors to 10/3 inside the first six overs of the match. She ended her six-over spell with exceptional figures of 3/13 (1 maiden), claiming her 50th ODI wicket in the process.
Ntozakhe was equally impressive, picking up three wickets for 16 runs in her 10 overs. She claimed the wickets of Nigar Sultana, Salma Khatun and Jannatul Ferdus for 17, five and none respectively.
Chloe Tryon (1/5), captain Dané van Niekerk (1/10) and Masabata Klaas (1/16) kept the pressure on, chipping in with a wicket each before Nahida Akter was run out by the latter to end a lacklustre effort from the visitors.
South Africa made quick work of the chase and, although they lost Lizelle Lee for 32 in the 12th over, cruised to victory with 33 overs to spare thanks to Laura Wolvaardt (37) who steered the remainder of their innings well with Trisha Chetty (13).
Bangladesh will look to save the series when the teams meet for the third ODI at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley this Wednesday, 9 May.
