Johannesburg to host IAAF Global Running Day event

The City of Joburg will host the Global Running Day celebratory event on 6 June, Athletics South Africa announced on Sunday.

FILE: The International Association of Athletics Federations. Picture: IAAF.org
FILE: The International Association of Athletics Federations. Picture: IAAF.org
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG- The City of Joburg will host the Global Running Day celebratory event on 6 June, Athletics South Africa announced on Sunday.

The IAAF Run 24:1 event, which is a new creation by the global athletics governing body, will be hosted by Athletics South Africa via Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) next month.

The local leg will be held at the Mary Fitzgerald Square.

The event is a series of 24 one-mile (1.6km) runs that will be contested around the world on 6 June to celebrate Global Running Day, an initiative which is in its third year.

Global Running Day is a grassroots initiative where people of all abilities and from all paths of life come together to celebrate their passion for running and inspire others to get moving.

