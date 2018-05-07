Germiston kidnapping suspects to appear in court
The little boy was kidnapped last week and rescued by police on Friday evening after a R6 million ransom was paid.
JOHANNESBURG - Five suspects will on Monday morning appear in the Alberton magistrates court for the alleged kidnapping of a thirteen-month-old toddler.
One of the suspects is the family's domestic worker.
The little boy was kidnapped last week and rescued by police on Friday evening after a R6 million ransom was paid.
The police's Lungelo Dlamini: "They will be appearing in the Alberton magistrates court. Police were working around the clock, following all the leads. The information led them to Windmill Park, where the baby was found. An undisclosed amount of money that was paid as ransom was also recovered."
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.