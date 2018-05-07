Germiston kidnapping suspects to appear in court

The little boy was kidnapped last week and rescued by police on Friday evening after a R6 million ransom was paid.

JOHANNESBURG - Five suspects will on Monday morning appear in the Alberton magistrates court for the alleged kidnapping of a thirteen-month-old toddler.

One of the suspects is the family's domestic worker.

The little boy was kidnapped last week and rescued by police on Friday evening after a R6 million ransom was paid.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini: "They will be appearing in the Alberton magistrates court. Police were working around the clock, following all the leads. The information led them to Windmill Park, where the baby was found. An undisclosed amount of money that was paid as ransom was also recovered."