Family seeks answers after body of Katlego Joja (10) found
Joja, who was diagnosed with autism, went missing on Thursday morning and was eventually found on Sunday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of 10-year-old Katlego Joja have spoken out after her body was found in the Moretele River in Mamelodi, saying they need answers.
Joja, who was diagnosed with autism, went missing on Thursday morning and was eventually found on Sunday afternoon.
The family of the 10-year-old is preparing for her funeral which will be held in a few days’ time.
Her uncle Thabiso Storrom says it’s not clear how the girl would have been able to leave the house on her own as the gate remains tightly shut with two latches.
“People were asking whether she’s crazy, this is not normal and we tried to explain that she does have intelligence.”
He says Joja loved music.
“She had the ability to hear a song once and remember about 80% of the lyrics.”
The family says they hope police investigations will provide some answers.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
Search for missing Norwegian student called off
-
Ramaphosa leads ANC top 6 meeting into Mahumapelo’s fate
-
112 municipalities have unfunded budgets - Nene
-
De Lille to file criminal charges against 2 DA members over fake audit report
-
Powerball results: Friday 4 May 2018
-
Mahumapelo clings to power despite Ramaphosa's request to resign
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.