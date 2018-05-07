Family seeks answers after body of Katlego Joja (10) found

Joja, who was diagnosed with autism, went missing on Thursday morning and was eventually found on Sunday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of 10-year-old Katlego Joja have spoken out after her body was found in the Moretele River in Mamelodi, saying they need answers.

Joja, who was diagnosed with autism, went missing on Thursday morning and was eventually found on Sunday afternoon.

The family of the 10-year-old is preparing for her funeral which will be held in a few days’ time.

Her uncle Thabiso Storrom says it’s not clear how the girl would have been able to leave the house on her own as the gate remains tightly shut with two latches.

“People were asking whether she’s crazy, this is not normal and we tried to explain that she does have intelligence.”

He says Joja loved music.

“She had the ability to hear a song once and remember about 80% of the lyrics.”

The family says they hope police investigations will provide some answers.

