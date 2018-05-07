EU states to stick to Iran deal irrespective of US decision - France

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

EU states to stick to Iran deal irrespective of US decision - France

France’s foreign minister said they are determined to 'to save this deal because this accord safeguards against nuclear proliferation and is the right way to stop Iran getting a nuclear weapon'.

FILE: A picture shows the reactor building at the Russian-built Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran on 21 August 2010. Picture: AFP.
FILE: A picture shows the reactor building at the Russian-built Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran on 21 August 2010. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

BERLIN - France, Britain and Germany will keep to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran irrespective of the United States’ decision later this week because it is the best way to avoid nuclear proliferation, France’s foreign minister said on Monday.

“We are determined to save this deal because this accord safeguards against nuclear proliferation and is the right way to stop Iran getting a nuclear weapon,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters in Berlin.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA