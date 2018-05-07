Eastridge CPF concerned about gang shootings

The 13-year-old boy and a man were shot and wounded on Saturday in a gang shooting in Eastridge.

CAPE TOWN - Another youth has been caught up in gang violence, this time in Mitchell's Plain.

The local community policing forum's Abie Isaacs: "We condemn the violence in the strongest terms, however, we're requesting the communities to come forward with information. That area has become a concern for us. We have asked the authorities, particularly the SAPS, to have a strong presence in that area."