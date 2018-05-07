De Lille to file criminal charges against 2 DA members over fake audit report

In the post, adverse claims are made about the embattled Cape Town mayor.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says she will be filing charges against two Democratic Alliance (DA) members who have been sharing a fake audit general document on social media about her.

News24 is reporting the post includes a picture of de Lille and the headline Patricia De Lille Exposed, before it lists alleged breaches she made, which relate to MyCiTi bus tenders.

It's then purportedly signed by the Auditor General of South Africa. However, the Auditor General’s office denies signing the document.

De Lille says she'll be taking further steps.

“I will be laying charges tomorrow, criminal charges against the people who distributed this fake news. But I will also be launching a complaint with the federal legal commission of the Democratic Alliance.”

Meanwhile, in a statement, the DA says the fake letter has never been used as the basis of any disciplinary matter between the party and De Lille.

In light of this information, I will be laying criminal charges against those who shared the fraudulent post. I will also lodge a formal complaint against the named @Our_DA members with the FLC. https://t.co/UkTmLMVani — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) May 7, 2018

