De Lille readies court bid to prevent exit as CT mayor

JOHANNESBURG - As the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Federal Executive will on Monday mull over the fate of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille, she has prepared court papers to prevent a pending decision by the DA asking her to resign within 48 hours of its decision.



The FedEx wants to reach finality on De Lille by Tuesday which would likely see her being asked to resign as mayor. If she refuses to do so, her membership of the party will cease.

In a draft affidavit, Mayor Patricia De Lille argues that the DA adopted what she calls the “radical” recall clause in its constitution only to replace her as mayor.

The DA’s Federal Executive is likely to implement the so-called De Lille Clause and force her to resign. She will be thrown out of the party if she refuses.

De Lille says she is ready to hit back when that happens.

The court papers drafted show her intention of asking the court for an urgent interdict to allow her to stay on as mayor while she asks the court to declare the recall clause unconstitutional.

De Lille argues that her problems in the party are led by her political nemesis, councillor JP smith, and she argues that the DA wants to replace her with someone from his faction.