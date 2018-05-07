DA to table no-confidence motion in Gauteng Premier Makhura

The party has blamed him for the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is to table a no-confidence motion against Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

The African National Congress (ANC)'s hit back, though, describing the move as desperate. The motion could be tabled on 15 May.

The DA's John Moody says that the ethical and moral accountability of the 144 deaths lies squarely with Makhura.

The premier has apologised for the tragedy.