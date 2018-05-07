Cops fire rubber bullets, teargas to disperse Protea Glen protesters
Protests erupted on Monday morning as members of the community blocked a group from occupying land illegally.
JOHANNESBURG - Police opened fire with rubber bullets and used teargas to disperse protesters in Protea Glen on Monday afternoon.
Protests erupted on Monday morning as members of the community blocked a group from occupying land illegally.
They claim to have the permission of the landowners to build on a plot in the Soweto suburb, but residents from nearby houses won't allow it.
The police's Kay Makhubele says protesters have been blocking several roads in the area.
“They’ve been talking to police, saying they’re waiting for officials to come and address them. They brought more tyres to the street. That’s why police had to disperse them to open the roads to people.”
#ProteaGlen Protesting residents announced a move to shut down the N12, but negotiations with police have resulted in a yield on Sunrise Avenue. TH pic.twitter.com/4RPeH5rIe5— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 7, 2018
#ProteaGlen Roads remain closed as the community maintains their shutdown, waiting for a government official. TH pic.twitter.com/dKgGCtH0aM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 7, 2018
#ProteaGlen Residents are refusing to allow any land grabs to happen next to their houses. They say this will devalue their homes which they work hard to pay off. TH pic.twitter.com/DoGRnxnCFi— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 7, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Search for missing Norwegian student called off
-
[LISTEN] 'I consider myself 100% white privileged'
-
Ramaphosa leads ANC top 6 meeting into Mahumapelo’s fate
-
Police comb scene of Rosebank elderly couple’s murder
-
No explanation for withdrawal of assault case against Manana
-
Mahumapelo clings to power despite Ramaphosa's request to resign
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.