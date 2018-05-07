Cops fire rubber bullets, teargas to disperse Protea Glen protesters

Protests erupted on Monday morning as members of the community blocked a group from occupying land illegally.

JOHANNESBURG - Police opened fire with rubber bullets and used teargas to disperse protesters in Protea Glen on Monday afternoon.

They claim to have the permission of the landowners to build on a plot in the Soweto suburb, but residents from nearby houses won't allow it.

The police's Kay Makhubele says protesters have been blocking several roads in the area.

“They’ve been talking to police, saying they’re waiting for officials to come and address them. They brought more tyres to the street. That’s why police had to disperse them to open the roads to people.”

#ProteaGlen Protesting residents announced a move to shut down the N12, but negotiations with police have resulted in a yield on Sunrise Avenue. TH pic.twitter.com/4RPeH5rIe5 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 7, 2018

#ProteaGlen Roads remain closed as the community maintains their shutdown, waiting for a government official. TH pic.twitter.com/dKgGCtH0aM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 7, 2018

#ProteaGlen Residents are refusing to allow any land grabs to happen next to their houses. They say this will devalue their homes which they work hard to pay off. TH pic.twitter.com/DoGRnxnCFi — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 7, 2018

