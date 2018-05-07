Popular Topics
Cops fire rubber bullets, teargas to disperse Protea Glen protesters

Protests erupted on Monday morning as members of the community blocked a group from occupying land illegally.

Residents of Protea Glen have shut down their community, protesting against illegal land invaders who they say will devalue their properties and endanger their children. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Residents of Protea Glen have shut down their community, protesting against illegal land invaders who they say will devalue their properties and endanger their children. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police opened fire with rubber bullets and used teargas to disperse protesters in Protea Glen on Monday afternoon.

Protests erupted on Monday morning as members of the community blocked a group from occupying land illegally.

They claim to have the permission of the landowners to build on a plot in the Soweto suburb, but residents from nearby houses won't allow it.

The police's Kay Makhubele says protesters have been blocking several roads in the area.

“They’ve been talking to police, saying they’re waiting for officials to come and address them. They brought more tyres to the street. That’s why police had to disperse them to open the roads to people.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

