Childish Gambino’s raw & very political music video sets internet on fire

CAPE TOWN - Actor and singer Childish Gambino, whose real name is Donald Glover, recently released a new song and music video entitled This is America.

The video soon went on to trend on YouTube and is currently sitting as the #2 trending video on the platform.

Reactions are still pouring in and it would seem that he's struck a nerve with US audiences. The song addresses Gambino's views on gun violence in the country.

The more you watch the #ThisIsAmerica video, the more you realize that there's so much going on in the background and that Donald is just a distraction - and that's the whole point. #StayWoke (don't catch you slippin' now) — Siyabonga Mahlaba 🎨 (@sabu_mahlaba) May 6, 2018

Donald Glover is a Genius. pic.twitter.com/zIAW8lecU7 — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) May 6, 2018

Shook by how fast I caught this reference. I haven’t seen a Jim Crow picture in years. Donald Glover did not come to play with y’all today. #ThisIsAmerica pic.twitter.com/5Xq4tLSJ7P — Nichia (@nicky_furiosa) May 6, 2018

I can't remember the last time I watched a music video all the way to the end, let alone one five times in a row. Incredible work! #ThisIsAmerica — Trent Reznor (@trent_reznor) May 6, 2018

South African urban culture also gets a small nod when Childish Gambino and his dancers do the Gwara Gwara, a dance created and made popular by Durban-based DJ Bongz.

Watch the full video below.

WARNING: Graphic Content