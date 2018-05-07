Childish Gambino’s raw & very political music video sets internet on fire
Childish Gambino (Donald Glover) recently released a new song and music video entitled, 'This is America'.
CAPE TOWN - Actor and singer Childish Gambino, whose real name is Donald Glover, recently released a new song and music video entitled This is America.
The video soon went on to trend on YouTube and is currently sitting as the #2 trending video on the platform.
Reactions are still pouring in and it would seem that he's struck a nerve with US audiences. The song addresses Gambino's views on gun violence in the country.
The more you watch the #ThisIsAmerica video, the more you realize that there's so much going on in the background and that Donald is just a distraction - and that's the whole point. #StayWoke (don't catch you slippin' now)— Siyabonga Mahlaba 🎨 (@sabu_mahlaba) May 6, 2018
Donald Glover is a Genius. pic.twitter.com/zIAW8lecU7— ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) May 6, 2018
Shook by how fast I caught this reference. I haven’t seen a Jim Crow picture in years. Donald Glover did not come to play with y’all today. #ThisIsAmerica pic.twitter.com/5Xq4tLSJ7P— Nichia (@nicky_furiosa) May 6, 2018
I can't remember the last time I watched a music video all the way to the end, let alone one five times in a row. Incredible work! #ThisIsAmerica— Trent Reznor (@trent_reznor) May 6, 2018
South African urban culture also gets a small nod when Childish Gambino and his dancers do the Gwara Gwara, a dance created and made popular by Durban-based DJ Bongz.
Watch the full video below.
WARNING: Graphic Content
Popular in Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] Akhumzi Jezile’s friends share emotional tributes to late TV presenter
-
Lotto results: Saturday 5 May 2018
-
Sarah Ferguson snubbed from Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's reception
-
Powerball results: Friday 4 May 2018
-
Jackie Chan's daughter says she's homeless due to homophobic parents
-
Blac Chyna pregnant with third child?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.