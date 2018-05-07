Popular Topics
Childish Gambino’s raw & very political music video sets internet on fire

Childish Gambino (Donald Glover) recently released a new song and music video entitled, 'This is America'.

Screenshot from 'This is America'.
Screenshot from 'This is America'.
5 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Actor and singer Childish Gambino, whose real name is Donald Glover, recently released a new song and music video entitled This is America.

The video soon went on to trend on YouTube and is currently sitting as the #2 trending video on the platform.

Reactions are still pouring in and it would seem that he's struck a nerve with US audiences. The song addresses Gambino's views on gun violence in the country.

South African urban culture also gets a small nod when Childish Gambino and his dancers do the Gwara Gwara, a dance created and made popular by Durban-based DJ Bongz.

Watch the full video below.

WARNING: Graphic Content

