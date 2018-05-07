Body of girl (10) found hanging from tree in Limpopo

The death of the grade 4 pupil Ntwisiso Tshabalala, who was discovered by her friend, is now subject to investigations.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating an inquest docket after a body of a 10-year old girl was found hanging from a tree at her home in Nkovani, outside Giyani in Limpopo.

Spokesperson Mienkie Ramakgoakgoa says the body was discovered by the deceased's friend on Sunday.

She says the traumatised child alerted the elders after seeing her friend swinging from a tree behind the house.

The death of the grade 4 pupil Ntwisiso Tshabalala is now subject to investigations.

Ramakgoakgoa says the 10-year-old child dying under such circumstances is concerning.

“The body was found hanging on a tree at her homestead in Nkovani village. Police call on parents and guardians to look after their children at all times.”