Body of girl (10) found hanging from tree in Limpopo

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Body of girl (10) found hanging from tree in Limpopo

The death of the grade 4 pupil Ntwisiso Tshabalala, who was discovered by her friend, is now subject to investigations.

Picture: Freeimages.com
Picture: Freeimages.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating an inquest docket after a body of a 10-year old girl was found hanging from a tree at her home in Nkovani, outside Giyani in Limpopo.

Spokesperson Mienkie Ramakgoakgoa says the body was discovered by the deceased's friend on Sunday.

She says the traumatised child alerted the elders after seeing her friend swinging from a tree behind the house.

The death of the grade 4 pupil Ntwisiso Tshabalala is now subject to investigations.

Ramakgoakgoa says the 10-year-old child dying under such circumstances is concerning.

“The body was found hanging on a tree at her homestead in Nkovani village. Police call on parents and guardians to look after their children at all times.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA