Body of girl (10) found hanging from tree in Limpopo

-
Hawaii eruptions spread, some residents warned to 'go now'World
-
Malema sworn in as Pan African Parliament memberPolitics
-
ANC meeting brings EC rivals Masualle & Mabuyane togetherPolitics
-
Body of girl (10) found hanging from tree in LimpopoLocal
-
[WATCH] Protea Glen residents to apply for interdict against land grabbersLocal
-
26 SABC employees fired for ‘misconduct’Business
-
ANC meeting brings EC rivals Masualle & Mabuyane togetherPolitics
-
Body of girl (10) found hanging from tree in LimpopoLocal
-
[WATCH] Protea Glen residents to apply for interdict against land grabbersLocal
-
26 SABC employees fired for ‘misconduct’Business
-
Protea Glen residents vow to continue protestingLocal
-
[LISTEN] The effects of child porn on victimsLocal
Popular Topics
-
2 more arrested for Moses Mabhida Stadium violenceSport
-
Minister urges more support for sport at township, rural schoolsSport
-
SA hooker Marx doubtful for England testsSport
-
PSL gives Sundowns green light to face BarcelonaSport
-
Sport transformation report reveals improved black representation in leadershipSport
-
Marquez wins in Spain and takes MotoGP leadSport
Popular Topics
-
Meghan Markle's mother to do tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey?Lifestyle
-
Belgian monks get back to brewing after 200-year breakLifestyle
-
Jordin Sparks: Motherhood has improved my vocalsLifestyle
-
Sarah Ferguson snubbed from Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's receptionLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] How much is 'too much' when giving your child what they want?Lifestyle
-
Eat less saturated, trans fats to curb heart disease - WHOLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Hollywood Minute: Avengers hit $1bn in 11 daysLifestyle
-
Childish Gambino’s raw & very political music video sets internet on fireLifestyle
-
Kristin Davis adopts a sonLifestyle
-
ANC meeting brings EC rivals Masualle & Mabuyane togetherPolitics
-
Magashule: ANC will resolve EC leadership disputePolitics
-
[ANALYSIS] Gauteng ANC marshals its 471 branches to prepare for 2019 electionOpinion
-
Ramaphosa leads ANC top 6 meeting into Mahumapelo’s fatePolitics
-
ANC EC branches want demands met, make threats over 2019 electionsPolitics
-
Mahumapelo clings to power despite Ramaphosa's request to resignPolitics
-
[OPINION] Here’s why North West communities are getting angrierOpinion
-
[OPINION] Travel in the time of global unrestOpinion
-
[OPINION] The problem with accusing Kanye West of mental illnessOpinion
-
[OPINION] SA’s print media is failing to empower citizens on corruptionOpinion
-
[OPINION] South Africa should create a fund to compensate victims of crimeOpinion
-
[BOOK EXTRACT] Ministry of Crime: An Underworld Explored by Mandy WienerOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
Nestle to pay Starbucks $7.15bn in global coffee allianceBusiness
-
Buffett bashes bitcoin as nonproductive, thriving on mystiqueBusiness
-
Sibanye-Stillwater's US shares fall in pre-market trade - reportBusiness
-
State capture inquiry ready to zoom in on TransnetLocal
-
KPMG rethinking its future in South AfricaBusiness
-
Poll: Three-quarters Facebook users as active or more since privacy scandalLifestyle
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Mon
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 11°C
Body of girl (10) found hanging from tree in Limpopo
The death of the grade 4 pupil Ntwisiso Tshabalala, who was discovered by her friend, is now subject to investigations.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating an inquest docket after a body of a 10-year old girl was found hanging from a tree at her home in Nkovani, outside Giyani in Limpopo.
Spokesperson Mienkie Ramakgoakgoa says the body was discovered by the deceased's friend on Sunday.
She says the traumatised child alerted the elders after seeing her friend swinging from a tree behind the house.
The death of the grade 4 pupil Ntwisiso Tshabalala is now subject to investigations.
Ramakgoakgoa says the 10-year-old child dying under such circumstances is concerning.
“The body was found hanging on a tree at her homestead in Nkovani village. Police call on parents and guardians to look after their children at all times.”
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Search for missing Norwegian student called off6 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa leads ANC top 6 meeting into Mahumapelo’s fate7 hours ago
-
112 municipalities have unfunded budgets - Nene2 hours ago
-
De Lille to file criminal charges against 2 DA members over fake audit report3 hours ago
-
Powerball results: Friday 4 May 20183 days ago
-
Mahumapelo clings to power despite Ramaphosa's request to resign12 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.