Go

Bloch family urge govt to do more to fight crime after parents murdered

The 84-year-old human rights activists Rosalie Bloch and her 94-year-old husband, Aubrey Jackson, were killed in their home in Rosebank, Cape Town, over the weekend.

Police tape. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
Police tape. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
4 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The family of Rosalie Bloch say they are struggling to come to terms with the death of their parents.

The 84-year-old human rights activists and her 94-year-old husband, Aubrey Jackson, were killed in their home in Rosebank, Cape Town, over the weekend.

An emotional Lance Bloch, the son of Rosalie, says that they are devastated by the death of their parents.

"You know the way that she and Aubrey actually died, given how much she has contributed to the country in the past, for something like this to happen at their old age of 84 and for Aubrey at 94, it is pretty difficult."

Bloch says his mother loved her seven children and fought for the human rights of all citizens.

He says that the dinner table was always vibrant and full of discussion.

"The fact that she brought up, if i may say so, amazing children who would always feel for the underdog, for the underprivileged and who fight for what’s right and what's just."

Bloch has urged government to increase its efforts to fight crime.

