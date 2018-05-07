Bloch family urge govt to do more to fight crime after parents murdered

-
Childish Gambino’s raw & very political music video sets internet on fireLifestyle
-
Neilson: Proposed water tariff hike not set in stoneLocal
-
KPMG rethinking its future in South AfricaBusiness
-
Germiston kidnapping suspects to appear in courtLocal
-
Mcebisi Jonas appointed to MTN boardBusiness
-
Hezbollah allies gain in Lebanon parliament - unofficial resultsWorld
-
-
Mduduzi Manana facing fresh assault allegationsLocal
-
Malema to become member of Pan African ParliamentAfrica
-
Eastridge CPF concerned about gang shootingsLocal
-
Khaka, Ntozakhe set up Proteas Women's crushing victory over BangladeshSport
-
Johannesburg to host IAAF Global Running Day eventSport
-
Real's Bale denies 10-man Barca win in feisty ClasicoSport
-
Chelsea close on top four with win over LiverpoolSport
-
Arsenal mark Wenger’s final home game with thrashing of BurnleySport
-
Elia Viviani races to second consecutive stage win at GiroSport
-
Kristin Davis adopts a sonLifestyle
-
Poll: Three-quarters Facebook users as active or more since privacy scandalLifestyle
-
Meghan Markle has new role to master - British royal protocolLifestyle
-
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson ‘still together’ after cheating scandalLifestyle
-
Jordin Sparks has welcomed first child with husband IsaiahLifestyle
-
Stormy Daniels plays cameo role in Trump comedy sketchLifestyle
-
Guy Pearce opens up about suicidal thoughts after marriage breakdownLifestyle
-
British royal family releases first official photographs of Prince LouisLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday 5 May 2018Local
-
De Lille readies court bid to prevent exit as CT mayorPolitics
-
DA to table no-confidence motion in Gauteng Premier MakhuraPolitics
-
Hawks confirm probe into Supra Mahumapelo ‘assassination plot’Politics
-
ANC must tread carefully in NW ahead of 2019 elections - AnalystLocal
-
DA awaits legal advice on Patricia de Lille matterLocal
-
Plot to kill NW Premier Supra Mahumapelo uncoveredPolitics
-
[OPINION] Travel in the time of global unrestOpinion
-
[OPINION] The problem with accusing Kanye West of mental illnessOpinion
-
[OPINION] SA’s print media is failing to empower citizens on corruptionOpinion
-
[OPINION] South Africa should create a fund to compensate victims of crimeOpinion
-
[BOOK EXTRACT] Ministry of Crime: An Underworld Explored by Mandy WienerOpinion
-
[BOOK EXTRACT] Sorry, Not Sorry by Haji Mohamed DawjeeOpinion
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
-
-
Rand weakens as dollar strength bitesBusiness
-
-
WC wine production falls to lowest since 2005 due to droughtBusiness
-
Buffett craves more Apple shares, endorses its buybacksBusiness
Bloch family urge govt to do more to fight crime after parents murdered
The 84-year-old human rights activists Rosalie Bloch and her 94-year-old husband, Aubrey Jackson, were killed in their home in Rosebank, Cape Town, over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - The family of Rosalie Bloch say they are struggling to come to terms with the death of their parents.
The 84-year-old human rights activists and her 94-year-old husband, Aubrey Jackson, were killed in their home in Rosebank, Cape Town, over the weekend.
An emotional Lance Bloch, the son of Rosalie, says that they are devastated by the death of their parents.
"You know the way that she and Aubrey actually died, given how much she has contributed to the country in the past, for something like this to happen at their old age of 84 and for Aubrey at 94, it is pretty difficult."
Bloch says his mother loved her seven children and fought for the human rights of all citizens.
He says that the dinner table was always vibrant and full of discussion.
"The fact that she brought up, if i may say so, amazing children who would always feel for the underdog, for the underprivileged and who fight for what’s right and what's just."
Bloch has urged government to increase its efforts to fight crime.
