Belgian monks get back to brewing after 200-year break

-
Ramaphosa to face MPs in Q&A session in Parliament tomorrowLocal
-
WC govt welcomes plans to raise Clanwilliam Dam wallLocal
-
Minister urges more support for sport at township, rural schoolsSport
-
Inquiry: Argument of 'evasive' Dlamini is unconvincing & should be rejectedLocal
-
Magashule: ANC will resolve EC leadership disputePolitics
-
CT water tariff increase ‘not set in stone’Local
Popular Topics
-
Ramaphosa to face MPs in Q&A session in Parliament tomorrowLocal
-
WC govt welcomes plans to raise Clanwilliam Dam wallLocal
-
Minister urges more support for sport at township, rural schoolsSport
-
Inquiry: Argument of 'evasive' Dlamini is unconvincing & should be rejectedLocal
-
Magashule: ANC will resolve EC leadership disputePolitics
-
CT water tariff increase ‘not set in stone’Local
Popular Topics
-
SA hooker Marx doubtful for England testsSport
-
PSL gives Sundowns green light to face BarcelonaSport
-
Sport transformation report reveals improved black representation in leadershipSport
-
Marquez wins in Spain and takes MotoGP leadSport
-
S.Africa exit, Super Rugby expansion reports 'wrong': SanzaarSport
-
Khaka, Ntozakhe set up Proteas Women's crushing victory over BangladeshSport
Popular Topics
-
Jordin Sparks: Motherhood has improved my vocalsLifestyle
-
Sarah Ferguson snubbed from Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's receptionLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] How much is 'too much' when giving your child what they want?Lifestyle
-
Eat less saturated, trans fats to curb heart disease - WHOLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Hollywood Minute: Avengers hit $1bn in 11 daysLifestyle
-
Childish Gambino’s raw & very political music video sets internet on fireLifestyle
-
Kristin Davis adopts a sonLifestyle
-
Poll: Three-quarters Facebook users as active or more since privacy scandalLifestyle
-
Meghan Markle has new role to master - British royal protocolLifestyle
-
[ANALYSIS] Gauteng ANC marshals its 471 branches to prepare for 2019 electionOpinion
-
Ramaphosa leads ANC top 6 meeting into Mahumapelo’s fatePolitics
-
ANC EC branches want demands met, make threats over 2019 electionsPolitics
-
Mahumapelo clings to power despite Ramaphosa's request to resignPolitics
-
De Lille readies court bid to prevent exit as CT mayorPolitics
-
DA to table no-confidence motion in Gauteng Premier MakhuraPolitics
-
[OPINION] Here’s why North West communities are getting angrierOpinion
-
[OPINION] Travel in the time of global unrestOpinion
-
[OPINION] The problem with accusing Kanye West of mental illnessOpinion
-
[OPINION] SA’s print media is failing to empower citizens on corruptionOpinion
-
[OPINION] South Africa should create a fund to compensate victims of crimeOpinion
-
[BOOK EXTRACT] Ministry of Crime: An Underworld Explored by Mandy WienerOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
State capture inquiry ready to zoom in on TransnetLocal
-
KPMG rethinking its future in South AfricaBusiness
-
Poll: Three-quarters Facebook users as active or more since privacy scandalLifestyle
-
Mcebisi Jonas appointed to MTN boardBusiness
-
Rand weakens as dollar strength bitesBusiness
-
KPMG welcomes IRBA’s review of its turnaround strategyBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Mon
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 11°C
Belgian monks get back to brewing after 200-year break
The men from Grimbergen Abbey started making beer in 1128, but stopped in 1797 when the French took over the site and sold off the equipment.
BRUSSELS - A small band of Belgian monks are planning to start producing their own beer again, more than 200 years after invading French troops stopped all brewing at the abbey.
The men from Grimbergen Abbey started making beer in 1128, but stopped in 1797 when the French took over the site and sold off the equipment.
After that, some of the world’s biggest drinks brands filled the gap - Heineken unit Alken-Maes makes brown and blond lagers with the Grimbergen brand in Belgium. Carlsberg sells them abroad, paying royalties to the abbey.
Now the monks have drawn up plans for their own micro-brewery to produce their own beers to sell alongside the other Grimbergen drinks on the market.
“We want to build a micro-brewery, on a small scale and linked with tradition, on the site where the brewery stood before the French Revolution,” said Sub-prior Karel Stautemas.
“What exactly the beer will be, we don’t yet know, but the tastes of before and now have changed. This will be a beer of the 21st century.”
The operation will be much smaller than the ones run by Belgium’s trappist abbeys, such as Chimay or Westmalle, he added. Other abbeys such as Leffe have also allowed their names to be used in products made by large brewers.
The abbey, which is home to about 20 monks, still needs to complete a feasibility study and secure approvals and licences, but hopes the new Grimbergen will be flowing by 2020, Stautemas said.
Alken-Maes and Carlsberg supported the project, he added.
Timeline
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Childish Gambino’s raw & very political music video sets internet on fire5 hours ago
-
[WATCH] Akhumzi Jezile’s friends share emotional tributes to late TV presenter2 days ago
-
Lotto results: Saturday 5 May 2018one day ago
-
Sarah Ferguson snubbed from Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's receptionone hour ago
-
Powerball results: Friday 4 May 20182 days ago
-
Jackie Chan's daughter says she's homeless due to homophobic parentsa week ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.