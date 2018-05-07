Assault case against Mduduzi Manana withdrawn
Less than 24 hours after Manana's domestic worker opened a case of common assault against him, she's now asked police to no longer investigate the matter.
JOHANNESBURG - A case of common assault against former deputy Higher Education Minister Mduduzi Manana has been withdrawn.
Fresh allegations emerged against Manana, this time from his former domestic worker.
While police have declined to confirm the identity of the accused or the victim, they've confirmed to Eyewitness News that the woman asked officers not to proceed with the matter anymore.
The reason for her about-turn is not yet known but in her initial statement, which Eyewitness News has seen, she said she feared for her life.
The 53-year-old accuses Manana of pushing her down some stairs and threatening to deport her to Zimbabwe.
Manana was convicted of assaulting three women at a Johannesburg nightclub last year and paid a R100,000 fine.
He's been unavailable for comment on the latest matter.
