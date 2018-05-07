ANC meeting brings EC rivals Masualle & Mabuyane together
The ANC’s Eastern Cape leadership was summoned to Luthuli House in a final bid to solve the political problems in that province.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s top six leaders have met with warring factions of the party's Eastern Cape structure, bringing together Premier Phumullo Masualle and his rival ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane.
The meeting was held as protestors supporting Masualle delivered a petition to the party's top brass, demanding that they remove the provincial ANC leadership elected at a chaotic conference last year.
The ANC’s Eastern Cape provincial leadership was summoned to Luthuli House on Monday alongside Masualle in a final bid to solve the political problems in that province.
A report commissioned by the ANC’s national executive committee recommended that the provincial party leadership should be disbanded.
The so-called “Sbu Ndebele” report recommended that there were several irregularities that marred the ANC provincial conference last October.
The party’s top leadership is yet to implement that report, with Secretary General Ace Magashule, saying the party will finalise the matter soon.
Despite leadership status hanging in balance, the ANC provincial leaders have been trying in earnest to have Masualle recalled as premier or at least removed in an executive reshuffle.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
