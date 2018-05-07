ANC EC branches want demands met, make threats over 2019 elections
Dozens of disgruntled ANC members and supporters are delivering a petition at Luthuli House.
JOHANNESBURG - A group loyal to the African National Congress’ (ANC) former chairperson in the Eastern Cape and Premier Phumulo Masualle are demanding that the party’s top six leaders dissolve the provincial leadership.
Dozens of disgruntled ANC members and supporters are delivering a petition at Luthuli House, demanding that Masualle not be removed as premier. They want the leadership of his political opponent Oscar Mabuyane to be removed.
Masualle was defeated in his bid to stay on as ANC chairperson at a controversial conference last year that was marred by violence.
Since then, the newly elected leadership want him out as premier.
The supporters, bussed in from three regions of the Eastern Cape, have threatened the ANC’s top six that if the leadership led by Oscar Mabuyane is not removed, they will not vote for the party in next year’s elections.
The group from the Amathole, Nelson Mandela Bay and Joe Xabi regions want a report by ANC national executive committee member Sbu Ndebele implemented.
The Ndebele Report recommended that the ANC’s Eastern Cape provincial executive committee be disbanded as a result of irregularities in how they were elected last year.
A spokesperson for the group gathered at Luthuli House, Nomakhaya Ntozini says if the party’s leadership doesn’t act, they will not allow a smooth election.
“The ANC must know we are not voting out.”
The ANC top six are meeting today at Luthuli House for a routine meeting.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
