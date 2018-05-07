Amcu: Driefontein's Masakhane shaft should be closed after miners' deaths

Thirteen miners were trapped underground following a rockfall on Thursday, seven of whom died.

JOHANNESBURG - Mining union Amcu is demanding the closure of the Masakhane shaft at Sibanye-Stillwater's Driefontein mine where seven workers died after a seismic event.

Mine management says that it is investigating the incident together with the Mineral Resources Department.

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa says that the shaft shouldn't be operating.

"No worker should be allowed to enter that mine shaft until all the safety issues have been addressed. Furthermore, when I was at the shaft a 3.5 magnitude tremor happened, it was scary and I wason the surface. How much scarier would it havebeen for a worker underground?"

He says that mining companies don't care about the lives of the workers and has urged government to take more action against the owners.

"These mines don;t want to pay workers a living wage, they don;t want to invest in safety... what is it that they want to do?"

Meanwhile, the families of the seven miners who died in a rockfall are demanding answers.

Several other workers were injured in the cave-in last Thursday.

The mine's James Wellsted: "We do provide significant support and ongoing counselling to all of the families and their loved ones and over the course of the next week or so, we'll be discussing how the mourning will take place, the burial and the ongoing support for the families."