26 SABC employees fired for ‘misconduct’

The SABC says the employees' strike was an unprotected one and breached employee policies and the Labour Relations Act.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has moved to clarify the dismissal of 26 employees saying they were fired for misconduct.

The former staff members were employed at the broadcaster's licencing fees collection department and received their dismissal notices last week after going on strike for a number of grievances with their employment contracts.

Spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo says the disciplinary process was fair and followed procedure.

“Despite numerous attempts by the SABC management to discourage the employees from continuing with this unlawful action, they continued and as a result, they were subjected to an internal disciplinary process which was in compliance with the requirements of procedural and substantive findings."

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)