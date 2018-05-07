2 more arrested for Moses Mabhida Stadium violence
Soccer fans stormed the field after Kaizer Chiefs lost to Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup in April. The arrests bring the total number of suspects in custody to 6.
JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been arrested for their involvement in the recent violent pitch invasion at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Soccer fans stormed the field after Kaizer Chiefs lost to Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup in April.
It resulted in the destruction of property and injuries to security staff.
The latest arrests on Monday morning bring the total number of suspects in custody to six.
The police's Jay Naicker said: “The two additional suspects handed themselves over to the police this morning. They are being charged with public violence and they will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court tomorrow.”
