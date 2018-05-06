Popular Topics
Zambia 2018 maize output to fall about 34% - government

Dry weather and an outbreak of armyworms, which ravaged southern Africa earlier last year, have raised concerns over the crop output.

Picture: AFP.
Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

LUSAKA- Zambia’s maize production for the 2017/2018 crop season will fall to 2.39 million tonnes from 3.61 million tonnes produced in the previous season largely due to drought, a government survey said.

“Dry spells have negatively affected the production of some crops in the country. In addition we had reports of army worms and stalk borers attacking maize fields,” the ministry of agriculture said.

Dry weather and an outbreak of armyworms, which ravaged southern Africa earlier last year, have raised concerns over the crop output.

