Zambia 2018 maize output to fall about 34% - government
Dry weather and an outbreak of armyworms, which ravaged southern Africa earlier last year, have raised concerns over the crop output.
LUSAKA- Zambia’s maize production for the 2017/2018 crop season will fall to 2.39 million tonnes from 3.61 million tonnes produced in the previous season largely due to drought, a government survey said.
“Dry spells have negatively affected the production of some crops in the country. In addition we had reports of army worms and stalk borers attacking maize fields,” the ministry of agriculture said.
Dry weather and an outbreak of armyworms, which ravaged southern Africa earlier last year, have raised concerns over the crop output.
Popular in Africa
-
Saudi body appears to retract call to end gender segregation
-
Morocco is building a solar farm as big as Paris in the Sahara Desert
-
Zim Health Minister clarifies conditions of dagga production
-
Britain wants Zim back in the Commonwealth, but eyes July election
-
Burundi bans the BBC, VOA two weeks before referendum
-
Britain wants Zimbabwe back in the Commonwealth
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.