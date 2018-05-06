WC wine production falls to lowest since 2005 due to drought

MEC of Economic Opportunities Alan Winde says wine producers should also try and keep the wine quality to a very high standard.

CAPE TOWN - MEC of Economic Opportunities Alan Winde believes the decline in wine production presents an opportunity for increased market sales for the wine industry.

Due to the drought currently gripping the Western Cape, wine production in the province is recorded at its lowest since 2005.

The MEC says wine producers should also try and keep the wine quality to a very high standard.

it is believed the effects of the drought could make the quality of wine better for the coming year.

Winde says, “As we sit right now, thinking about the wine industry and the overall global market this is where our opportunity lies; that’s in the pricing space because our volume is so far down because of the drought.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)