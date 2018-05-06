Two people shot & injured in Mitchells Plain

Cape Town police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana says the victims of Saturday’s shooting are receiving medical treatment.

CAPE TOWN - Two people, including a teenager, have been shot and injured in Mitchells Plain.

It’s understood the incident took place in the volatile township on Saturday.

Just a few days ago, tensions ran high when protesters in Siqalo vented their anger over housing and local government’s failure to provide basic services.

“Mitchells Plain police are investigating cases of attempted murder subsequent to a shooting that occurred on Saturday night at Eastridge. According to information, two victims, aged 13 and 51, were shot and wounded. Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)