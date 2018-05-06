Turkey says will retaliate if US halts weapons sales
US lawmakers released details on Friday of a $717 billion annual defence policy bill, including efforts to compete with Russia and China and the measure on weapons sales to Turkey.
ANKARA - Turkey will retaliate if the United States halts weapons sales to the country, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.
In an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk, Cavusoglu said a proposal by lawmakers in the US House of Representatives to temporarily halt weapons sales, including F-35 jets, to Turkey was wrong, illogical and not fitting of the alliance between the NATO allies.
