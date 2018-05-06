Tom Moyane reportedly planning to take President Ramaphosa to court
JOHANNESBURG - It's emerged that suspnded South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane is reportedly planning to take President Cyril Ramaphosa to court.
The Sunday Times is reporting that Moyane’s refusal to step down is due to the grounds that his dismissal was predetermined.
On Friday the Presidency issued a statement saying it has served Moyane with disciplinary charges relating to allegations of misconduct in violation to his duties and responsibilities, in terms of the South African Revenue Service Act and the Public Finance Management Act.
According to the paper, Moyane met with Ramaphosa at his private home in March where Ramaphosa “shouted” at the former Sars commissioner.
At that meeting Ramaphosa is reported to have also questioned Moyane about a R70 million VAT refund paid by Sars to Gupta company Oakbay.
Moyane told the president that he had nothing to do with the issue. It’s understood Ramaphosa then conceded that he had lost confidence in Moyane and asked him to resign.
Moyane's lawyer Eric Mabuza has reportedly questioned the president’s actions, saying Ramaphosa had already made up his mind to get rid of Moyane.
Mabuza says his client has decided to drag Ramaphosa to court as he feels his privacy rights have been violated by the Presidency.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
