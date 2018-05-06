The land belongs to City of Joburg, protesting Protea Glen residents told

About four structures have been demolished by police following a land occupation in Protea Glen.

JOHANNESBURG – The Human Settlements Department in Gauteng has called on the residents of Protea Glen to work with the city and provincial government in resolving the housing issues currently gripping the area.

This comes as an attempted land occupation wages on.

It’s understood about 200 residents gathered in Extension 29 on Saturday to occupy the land.

The demonstrators say they want space to erect their homes on the vacant piece of land as it’s an ideal location.

The illegal land invasion attempts started last week, with authorities and the JMPD dispersing the crowds each time.

While several conflicting claims have been made about who the rightful owners of the open field are, Human Settlement’s Keith Khoza says the land belongs to the City of Johannesburg.

“We call on the people in the affected areas to work with the City of Johannesburg in terms of supporting the development initiatives by the city.”

With reports claiming that the land has been earmarked for the erection of RDP houses, Khoza also adds that the unfolding invasions delay development and divert the use of much-needed resources.

“We’re of the view that the city should do everything in its power, including the use of Metro Police, to prevent any illegal occupation of land.”

At the same time, about four structures have been demolished by police following a land occupation in Protea Glen.

Earlier on Sunday, authorities had to use rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse a crowd which had blocked access to Randfontein Road.

JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar says motorists driving near Randfontein Road in Soweto should be aware of a protest in the area.

“More JMPD officers will be deployed at Protea Glen following information that more people plan to illegally occupy land in the area.”

This resident has told Eyewitness News they will not be deterred from their efforts of occupying land as the government has failed to provide them with adequate accommodation.

“We are here to occupy that land. We don’t want anything but land. We here as community members and not members of a particular political party.”

According to reports the group claims the owners of the open field have, in fact, granted them permission to erect their homes on the land.

Authorities are yet to respond to these claims.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)