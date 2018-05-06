SA universities urged to tighten security after Zolile Khumalo’s murder

The 21-year-old Mangosuthu University of Technology student was shot and killed at the institution’s residences last week, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend.

JOHANNESBURG - The Portfolio Committee on Education has called on institutions of higher learning across the country to prioritise campus access controls and security following the recent murder of a student at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT).

Twenty-one-year-old Zolile Khumalo was shot and killed at the institution’s residences last week, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend.

In a statement, the parliamentary committee says universities need to tighten up security to prevent students from being exposed to abuse.

It has called for a thorough investigation into the case and says it wants answers on exactly how the accused, 23-year-old Thabani Mzolo, gained access to the residence where the victim lived.

Mzolo appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court for the first time last week and is expected back in the dock on 10 May for a formal bail hearing.

