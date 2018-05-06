SA motorists urged to respect traffic rules after weekend road accidents
The South African Police Service says drivers must respect the National Road Traffic Act on all roads.
CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG – Motorists have been urged to respect the rules of the road to prevent accidents.
In the Western Cape, one person has died on the N2 before the Stellenbosch turn-off. Traffic chief Kenny Africa says the pedestrian was knocked over on Sunday morning. One lane has been closed.
During a separate incident in Vereeniging, three people were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision.
ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak says two people were found dead after they were trapped in a burning vehicle on Sunday morning.
Vermaak says a third person, who was ejected from the second vehicle, was found with fatal injuries.
On Saturday, four people were killed and five others injured in a head-on collision in Limpopo.
It’s understood two motor vehicles were travelling in opposite directions along Mogwadi and Polokwane on Saturday, when one tried to overtake another car and collided head-on with the on oncoming vehicle. A police investigation is underway.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
