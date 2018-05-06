Protea Glen land occupants say they won’t back down
About 200 people have threatened to stage protests if authorities keep evicting them from a piece of land next to where they live.
JOHANNESBURG – A group of Protea Glen residents in the south of Johannesburg has vowed to continue in their attempts to occupy vacant land.
About 200 people have threatened to stage protests if authorities keep evicting them from a piece of land next to where they live.
The illegal land invasion attempt started last week and police and the JMPD have been consistent in dispersing the crowds.
This resident says they plan on putting up their shacks while building houses for themselves.
“We are coming back here since we have met the people who are the rightful owners of this place. They gave us the go-ahead, so we’re coming back again. We’re going to come [for] everything.”
Department of Housing in Gauteng province has been unavailable for comment.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Plot to kill NW Premier Supra Mahumapelo uncovered
-
Lotto results: Saturday 5 May 2018
-
More details expected on Tom Moyane’s disciplinary hearing
-
Powerball results: Friday 4 May 2018
-
SA motorists urged to respect traffic rules after weekend road accidents
-
Tom Moyane reportedly planning to take President Ramaphosa to court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.