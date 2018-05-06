Protea Glen land occupants say they won’t back down

About 200 people have threatened to stage protests if authorities keep evicting them from a piece of land next to where they live.

JOHANNESBURG – A group of Protea Glen residents in the south of Johannesburg has vowed to continue in their attempts to occupy vacant land.

About 200 people have threatened to stage protests if authorities keep evicting them from a piece of land next to where they live.

The illegal land invasion attempt started last week and police and the JMPD have been consistent in dispersing the crowds.

This resident says they plan on putting up their shacks while building houses for themselves.

“We are coming back here since we have met the people who are the rightful owners of this place. They gave us the go-ahead, so we’re coming back again. We’re going to come [for] everything.”

Department of Housing in Gauteng province has been unavailable for comment.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)