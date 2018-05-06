Plot to kill NW Premier Supra Mahumapelo uncovered

In a statement issued on Saturday, the premier's spokesman Brian Setswambung says that the plot involves hiring hitmen who have already been paid R250,000.

JOHANNESBURG - The office of embattled North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo says it has received news about a plot to assassinate him.

Setswambung says a case of conspiracy to commit murder has been opened at the Mahikeng police station.

He also says that this is one of several attempts to kill Mahumapelo with the last one involving a councillor in Mahikeng.

Mahumapelo has been facing growing calls for him to step down. Residents from several communities in the province took to the streets, vandalising property and disrupting schooling. Those protests have led to the deaths of at least two people.

Residents have accused the premier of maladministration and corruption.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has intervened and set up a high-level ministerial task team, led by Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, to get to the bottom of the problems plaguing the provincial government.

It’s understood the African National Congress’ (ANC) top six gave Mahumapelo an ultimatum to resign or be fired, but the provincial government on Saturday said it had no knowledge of the request.

ANC’s spokesperson in the North West Susan Dantjie explained.

“We have not received any communication from the province that the premier was directed to resign.”

