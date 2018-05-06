New offer put on bargaining table in attempt to end bus drivers’ strike
Workers have been on strike for nearly a month, demanding a 9% wage hike.
JOHANNESBURG - Workers union South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) has confirmed a new offer has been put on the bargaining table in an attempt to end the national strike in the sector.
The Bargaining Council and the CCMA have proposed an of an offer of 8.75% for the first year and 8.25 % for the second.
Satawu's Zanele Sabela says unions are currently consulting their members about the new offer.
“The Bargaining Council and the CCMA have put an offer on the table in an attempt to break the stalemate. The unions are considering the offer and will let the public know in due course.”
Talks to end the nationwide bus strike have hit another snag as negotiations between employers and unions deadlocked again on Thursday.
The unions have moved down from their initial demand for a 12% salary hike among other demands.
Sabela accused employers are negotiating in bad faith.
LISTEN: What SA can learn from striking Japanese bus drivers
WATCH: Bus strike puts the squeeze on commuters’ pockets
Additional reporting by Tshegofatso Mathe.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
