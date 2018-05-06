MEC wants raped 2-month-old baby’s father to face prosecution
Baby M’s mother was sentenced to life behind bars in April for shielding her daughter’s rapist from prosecution.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng’s Social Development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza says she is now pursuing the alleged rapist of a two-month-old baby.
The baby’s father is accused of committing the crime.
The story of the child publicly known as “Baby M” has sent shockwaves across the country after the child’s mother was sentenced to life behind bars in April for shielding her daughter’s rapist from prosecution.
Mayathula- Khoza is now pushing for the two-year-old’s father to also face the same prosecution.
The department’s Mbangwa Xaba says the MEC will be pursuing the court.
“The MEC will unveil plans on 7 May on how the Gauteng government will be pursuing efforts to seek justice for Baby M.”
The toddler’s father previously told the courts that he still spends time with his daughter.
But Xaba says the department recently brought the child back to South Africa from Mozambique, fearing for her safety.
“We trace the child after she left the country under mysterious circumstances in April. She’s now back in South Africa and place in protective custody because we were worried she would be exposed to what we fear to be the initial perpetrator of the crime.”
The father insists his child was injured during a fall after a fight between himself and the mother.
However, evidence has shown that seminal fluid was found on the baby’s nappy and private parts.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
